Wireless

1&1 Drillisch secures national roaming deal with Telefonica Germany

Monday 15 February 2021 | 09:56 CET | News
Telefonica Germany said it has reached an agreement with 1&1 Drillisch on national roaming, allowing the latter to rely on Telefonica's network for coverage while it builds out the 1&1 Drillisch 5G network. With an initial contract period of five years, the contract runs retroactively from 01 July 2020 and can be extended twice. 1&1 Drillisch has an option to extend the contract in a first step until mid-2029, after which another extension of up to five years is possible.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 1&1 Drillisch / E-Plus / European Commission / Telefonica Germany
Countries: Germany
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

