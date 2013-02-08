Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

1&1 Drillisch to lease 2.6GHz band spectrum from Telefonica to start 5G network

Thursday 19 December 2019 | 09:19 CET | News

Telefonica Deutschland has agreed to lease spectrum to 1&1 Drillisch to help the latter set up its own 5G network. 1&1 will lease 2x10 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band from Telefonica until the end of 2025, when its own frequencies in the 2GHz band won in the auction earlier this year will be available for use. 

The deal is part of Telefonica's regulatory commitments made when it acquired E-Plus in 2014. The company already supplies network capacity to 1&1 as a MVNO. It said the spectrum lease is a conditional requirement for 1&1 Drillisch to be able to convert its current capacity-based MVNO contract for the use of the Telefonica Deutschland network into a capacity-based agreement for national roaming. 

The lease will have no impact on Telefonica's own network build-out, as it still holds over 300 MHz of spectrum.

The spectrum lease remains subject to approval by the Federal Network Agency, but has already been discussed with the regulator and European Commission, Telefonica said. No financial details of the contract were disclosed. 

At the German auction in June, 1&1 acquired a total of two frequency blocks of 10 MHz in the 2 GHz band and five blocks of 10 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band. While the 3.6 GHz spectrum is already available, the frequencies in the 2 GHz band will not be operational until 1 January 2026.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 1&1 Drillisch / E-Plus / European Commission / Telefonica Deutschland
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

German mobile operators plan shared network to improve rural, transport coverage

Published 11 Nov 2019 15:54 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Vodafone have announced a partnership to build 6,000 mobile sites to improve broadband coverage. ...

1&1 Drillisch, United Internet lower EBITDA forecast after rejection of fee cut for Telefonica network access
Published 25 Oct 2019 10:25 CET | Germany
German operator 1&1 Drillisch announced that its EBITDA for the current fiscal year 2019 will decrease by EUR 85 million to ...

1&1 expands 4G roaming coverage
Published 09 Aug 2019 13:01 CET | Germany
German MVNO 1&1 said it's expanded LTE roaming options for its customers, in cooperation with network partner Telefonica. The ...

United Internet denies Telefonica merger rumours but willing to cooperate to build 5G network
Published 17 Jun 2019 09:20 CET | Germany | Update: 17 Jun 2019 14:16 CET
The CEO of United Internet, Ralph Dommermuth, has denied recent rumours that the company might attempt a merger with Telefonica, ...





Related Info

German mobile operators plan shared network to improve rural, transport coverage
11 Nov | Germany | News
1&1 Drillisch, United Internet lower EBITDA forecast after rejection of fee cut for Telefonica network access
25 Oct | Germany | News
1&1 expands 4G roaming coverage
9 Aug | Germany | News
United Internet denies Telefonica merger rumours but willing to cooperate to build 5G network
17 Jun | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Dec 5G Global Conference
20 Dec BlackBerry fiscal Q3
26 Dec Telecompaper holiday
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now