1&1 partners with Rakuten to build openRAN mobile network in Germany

Thursday 5 August 2021 | 09:10 CET | News
Germany's 1&1 has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Rakuten Group to build its mobile network. The work to build the network will start in the next quarter, 1&1 will build a fully virtualized mobile network based on OpenRAN technology. Under the agreement, Rakuten will be responsible for building the active network equipment. It will also oversee the performance of the mobile network and provide software to automate network management.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 1&1 / 1&1 Versatel / Rakuten / Telefonica Germany
Countries: Germany
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

1&1 Versatel offers up to 100 Gbps fibre broadband to businesses in Garching, Handewitt and Mannheim
Published 05 Aug 2021 14:20 CET | Germany
1&1 Versatel has announced an investment in fibre expansion in Garching in Bavarian, Handewitt in Schleswig-Holstein, and ...

Rakuten names telecom networks business Rakuten Symphony
Published 05 Aug 2021 12:30 CET | World
Rakuten Group announced the launch of Rakuten Symphony as a new business organisation to spearhead the global adoption of ...

1&1 confirms FY revenue outlook, raises EBITDA forecast for 2021
Published 05 Aug 2021 12:01 CET | Germany
Germany's 1&1 confirmed its forecast for 2021 service revenues to increase to around EUR 3.10 billion from 3.02 billion last ...

1&1 holds tower network talks with Tillman Infrastructure - report
Published 29 Jul 2021 15:25 CET | Germany
German telecoms company United Internet is exploring a deal with US towers company Tillman Infrastructure to build its own towers ...

1&1 working to restore services, support customers in flooded areas
Published 27 Jul 2021 11:22 CET | Germany
German operator 1&1 said it was working hard to restore networks and serviced disrupted by recent severe floods in parts of ...

Telefonica Germany signs contract on national roaming with 1&1 Drillisch

Published 24 May 2021 09:30 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany and 1&1 Drillisch have signed a contract regulating their future cooperation under a National Roaming ...

Rakuten Mobile, NEC partner on Open RAN in global telecom markets
Published 18 May 2021 09:34 CET | Japan
Japan's Rakuten Mobile and NEC have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote Open RAN in global mobile telecommunications ...

1&1 Drillisch lifts revenues, customer numbers in Q1
Published 11 May 2021 16:41 CET | Germany
Germany's 1&1 Drillisch said that its revenues rose by 3.5 year-on-year in the first quarter of this year to EUR 973.7 million. ...

1&1 offers 5G XXL All-Net-Flat tariff with unlimited Internet data

Published 26 Mar 2021 09:55 CET | Germany
Germany's 1& 1 said it is now offering the 5G XXL All-Net-Flat tariff with unlimited data. It costs EUR 29.99 per month for the ...

Rakuten Mobile achieves 1.77 Gbps on 5G network built with Altiostar vRAN software

Published 24 Mar 2021 17:45 CET | Japan
Altiostar and Rakuten Mobile have announced a number of performance and scalability achievements for the Rakuten Mobile 4G and 5G ...

1&1 Drillisch secures national roaming deal with Telefonica Germany
Published 15 Feb 2021 09:56 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany said it has reached an agreement with 1&1 Drillisch on national roaming, allowing the latter to rely on ...

Telefonica Germany to equip 1,000 mobile sites with Open RAN
Published 18 Jan 2021 08:51 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany plans to increasingly use Open Ran technology for its network, Finanzen.net reports. The company wants to ...





