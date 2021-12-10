Edition: International
1&1 signs agreement with Vantage Towers to install 5G antennas

Friday 10 December 2021 | 10:20 CET | News
Germany's new mobile network operator 1&1 has signed an agreement with Vantage Towers to install 5G antennas. Vantage Towers will be responsible for services relating to approval procedures, preparatory work and the construction of new antenna sites. 1&1 will rent the individual mobile sites for at least 20 years, and the leasing contract can be extended several times.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 1&1 / 1&1 Versatel / Vantage Towers
Countries: Germany
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

