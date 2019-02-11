Edition: International
Wireless

3 Denmark splits off infrastructure as new firm, plans to offer services to other operators

Thursday 13 August 2020 | 09:26 CET | News

Mobile operator 3 Denmark has announced that it will split off its infrastructure into a new sister company called HI3G Networks. The aim is to make mast deployment and servicing an independent area of operation. HI3G Networks will offer services to other companies than 3 Denmark, too.

HI3G Networks is taking over 1,275 3 Denmark mast sites as well as their electricity installations, equipment cabinets, back-up batteries and cooling systems. 3 Denmark’s site engineering division is moving to HI3G Networks, which will be led by Morten Ekebjaerg Petersen, previously head of divisional controlling at the operator. Petersen said among other things, HI3G Networks will offer capacity on its existing masts and other infrastructure to other providers.

3 Scandinavia CEO Morten Christiansen said the reorganisation will enable the company to focus more on the best way to optimise and capitalise on its infrastructure. As in other countries, an independent Danish market is being created to deploy and maintain masts, hence the establishment of a dedicated and autonomous organisation, he said.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 Denmark / 3 Scandinavia / Hi3G
Countries: Denmark
