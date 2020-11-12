Edition: International
3 Group posts small drop in underlying H1 results, writes down Italian business

Thursday 5 August 2021 | 11:11 CET | News
3 Group reported first-half revenues of HKD 43.16 billion, up 7 percent from a year earlier, while EBITDA rose 5 percent to HKD 14.77 billion, its parent company CK Hutchison said. Excluding currency effects, revenues were down 4 percent and EBITDA fell 5 percent, due mainly to the difficult Italian market.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 Group / Cellnex
Countries: Europe
