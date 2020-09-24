Edition: International
Wireless

3 UK invests GBP 100 million to boost 4G, 5G network coverage

Thursday 24 September 2020 | 11:30 CET | News

3 UK has announced a GBP 100 million infrastructure investment agreement with SSE Enterprise Telecoms to boost connectivity across 250 UK towns and cities. The agreement will deliver 3 UK's 5G network to hundreds of locations, as well as improving the 4G service to provide increased capacity and reliability. 

SSE Enterprise Telecoms plans to unbundle an additional 259 BT exchanges by end-2021, on top of the 198 exchanges already deployed, to expand its network. This will bring total unbundled exchanges to 550, enabling customers to bring fibre services to around 80 percent of UK business premises. Upon completion, the fibre network will cover more than 30,000 km. As part this accelerated expansion programme, it is delivering connectivity to 3 UK, which will use the the expanded exchange footprint to boost its existing 4G and deploy new 5G networks. 

 

 


Categories: Fixed / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 UK / SSE Enterprise Telecoms
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

::: more

