Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

8x8 to acquire Fuze for USD 250 million in cash and shares

Wednesday 1 December 2021 | 16:53 CET | News
The US-based VoIP provider 8x8 has agreed to acquire its smaller rival Fuze for USD 250 million in cash and shares. The acquisition will grow its enterprise customer base and global footprint, giving 8x8 more scale to compete in the Communications-as-a-Service market.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: 8x8 / Fuze
Countries: United States / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

North America to make up 45% of global CPaaS revenues by 2026 - Juniper
Published 01 Dec 2021 14:36 CET | North America
Revenues generated in North America from CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) will more than triple by 2026 to USD 15 ...

8x8 lifts FY guidance after better-than-expected September quarter
Published 03 Nov 2021 14:31 CET | World
8x8 raised its outlook for the full-year after reporting better-than-expected results for the fiscal second quarter to ...

8x8 enters distribution deal with Synnex
Published 25 Aug 2021 08:55 CET | United States
8x8 entered a strategic distribution agreement with Synnex, a provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services ...

Microsoft jumps to second place in growing UCaaS market
Published 09 Jun 2021 12:44 CET | World
Microsoft has grown from sixth to second place in the global UCaaS market in the past year, thanks to strong take-up of its Teams ...

Fuze launches new programme for global partners
Published 20 May 2021 10:50 CET | World
Fuze, global cloud-based communications provider, has launched the new 'partner-first initiative' programme to help partners ...

UCaaS service provider revenue to reach USD 16.1 billion in 2024 - IDC
Published 24 Feb 2021 11:51 CET | World
UCaaS service provider revenue, including OTT providers, is expected to reach USD 16.1 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.0 ...





Related Info

North America to make up 45% of global CPaaS revenues by 2026 - Juniper
1 Dec | North America | News
8x8 lifts FY guidance after better-than-expected September quarter
3 Nov | World | News
8x8 enters distribution deal with Synnex
25 Aug | United States | News
Microsoft jumps to second place in growing UCaaS market
9 Jun | World | News
Fuze launches new programme for global partners
20 May | World | News
UCaaS service provider revenue to reach USD 16.1 billion in 2024 - IDC
24 Feb | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
02 Dec Ooma fiscal Q3
03 Dec IBC 2021
03 Dec Report: Dutch Broadband 2021-Q3
07 Dec Veon investors day
07 Dec Baidu EGM
07 Dec Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2021-Q3
09 Dec Broadcom fiscal Q4
09 Dec Ciena fiscal Q4
09 Dec Netgear analysts meeting
09 Dec Pexip Capital Markets Day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now