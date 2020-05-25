Edition: International
A1 Belarus starts 5G standalone test network in Minsk

Monday 25 May 2020 | 11:12 CET | News

Mobile operator A1 Belarus has started testing part of its 5G standalone network. The company claims its network is the first standalone 5G network in the country, with no reliance on the operator's LTE network. 

The network covers Oktyabrskaya Square in the capital city, as well as the Velikiy Kamen industrial park. The operator plans to launch additional 5G coverage, around the Minsk-Arena stadium and the Sport Palace.  

Broadband speeds of up to 1.1 Gbps have been reached on the network, which works on 3.5 GHz spectrum. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 smartphone processor was used during the tests carried out in cooperation with ZTE.



Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: A1 Belarus / MediaTek / ZTE
Countries: Belarus
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

