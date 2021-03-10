Edition: International
Actility supplies over 20,000 Abeeway sensors in LoRaWAN deployment for Bouygues Construction

Wednesday 10 March 2021 | 10:30 CET | News
Bouygues Construction, a subsidiary of the Bouygues group operating in the building sector, has deployed a LoRaWAN-based tracking system to monitor equipment and assets used at construction sites across France. The system relies on geolocation sensors designed by Actility subsidiary Abeeway and on IoT connectivity provided by Bouygues Telecom's Objenious network.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Actility / Objenious
Countries: France
