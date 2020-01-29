Edition: International
Adani, EdgeConneX launch data centre joint venture in India

Tuesday 23 February 2021 | 14:03 CET | News
India's Adani Enterprises and data centre operator EdgeConneX have established a 50:50 joint venture. The new entity will develop and operate data centres throughout India. In addition, AdaniConneX will develop a portfolio of edge data centres located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity. These edge sites are designed and planned to scale with demand and become full-scale data centre campuses.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: EdgeConneX
Countries: India
