Adtran and Adva to merge into leading fibre network equipment provider

Monday 30 August 2021 | 17:11 CET | News
Adtran and Adva have announced an agreement to merge, creating a leading global provider of end-to-end fibre networking equipment for communication service providers, enterprises and government customers. The new company will be called Adtran Holdings, with global headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama, and European headquarters in Munich, Germany. It will be dual-listed on the Nasdaq and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Categories: General
Companies: Adtran / Adva
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

