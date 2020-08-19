Edition: International
Wireless

Affirmed Networks wins order from Netmore for private LTE equipment with 5G capacity

Wednesday 19 August 2020 | 09:38 CET | News

Affirmed Networks said that it has been selected by Swedish group Netmore to supply private LTE enterprise networks and infrastructure. This will enable Netmore to deploy 5G enterprise services, too, including IoT. Once fully deployed, Netmore’s private enterprise networks will serve as the foundation for its continued expansion to enterprises and locations throughout Europe.

Netmore is based in Sweden and has presences in several European countries including the UK, Germany and Ireland. It supplies 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G communication technologies as well as Wi-Fi and NB-IoT, and is an LoRaWAN provider. These serve properties, industries, cities and people.

Affirmed Network’s cloud-native mobile product has attributes such as CUPS, slicing, multi-tenancy and low latency. The vendor expects growth in private networks for business-critical enterprise services, as regulators release new spectrum and businesses realise the benefits of using cellular service infrastructures instead of Wi-Fi.

One aspect of Netmore's selection of Affirmed was its cloud-native capability including separation of the control and user plane, enabling a robust performance at the edge. This will Netmore to diversify its geographic footprint and improve service performance and quality to support low-latency, high-bandwidth applications such augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and IoT.

Netmore UK CEO Stefan Stanislawski said the company had spent almost a year finding and evaluating in detail many 5G cloud-native mobile cores, and decided that Affirmed Networks was the best match for its business model.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Affirmed Networks / Netmore
Countries: Europe / Sweden
