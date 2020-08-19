Affirmed Networks wins order from Netmore for private LTE equipment with 5G capacity

Affirmed Networks said that it has been selected by Swedish group Netmore to supply private LTE enterprise networks and infrastructure. This will enable Netmore to deploy 5G enterprise services, too, including IoT. Once fully deployed, Netmore’s private enterprise networks will serve as the foundation for its continued expansion to enterprises and locations throughout Europe.
Netmore is based in Sweden and has presences in several European countries including the UK, Germany and Ireland. It supplies 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G communication technologies as well as Wi-Fi and NB-IoT, and is an LoRaWAN provider. These serve properties, industries, cities and people.
Affirmed Network’s cloud-native mobile product has attributes such as CUPS, slicing, multi-tenancy and low latency. The vendor expects growth in private networks for business-critical enterprise services, as regulators release new spectrum and businesses realise the benefits of using cellular service infrastructures instead of Wi-Fi.
One aspect of Netmore's selection of Affirmed was its cloud-native capability including separation of the control and user plane, enabling a robust performance at the edge. This will Netmore to diversify its geographic footprint and improve service performance and quality to support low-latency, high-bandwidth applications such augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and IoT.
Netmore UK CEO Stefan Stanislawski said the company had spent almost a year finding and evaluating in detail many 5G cloud-native mobile cores, and decided that Affirmed Networks was the best match for its business model.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions