Wireless

AfriOne mobile phone, tablet and laptop factory ready to open soon in Angola

Tuesday 7 July 2020 | 10:41 CET | News

The Angolan government says construction of a factory for mobile phones, tablets and laptops is close to completion and the plant should open in the near future. It is being built in the Special Economic Zone Luanda-Bengo in Viana in a project backed by Contec Global Group through its Afrione subsidiary and financed by a USD 2 billion credit line from the UAE.

The prices of the handsets will range from AOA 3,000 and AOA 4,000 for the cheapest models and around AOA 200,000 for the most advanced. The project also foresees the installation of distribution centres outside Luanda, mainly in Cabinda, Uige, Huambo and Benguela. The production of PCs and other accessories is one of the long-term goals.


Categories: IT / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AfriOne
Countries: Angola
