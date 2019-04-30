Edition: International
Agile Content acquires Wi-Fi provider Fon to boost TV service strategy

Monday 19 April 2021 | 13:39 CET | News
Barcelona-based digital TV and video technology provider Agile Content has announced the acquisition of international Wi-Fi provider Fon Technology for an undisclosed amount. The deal comes a few months after the takeover of Swedish content processing and video delivery specialist Edgeware, and Agile Content said the aim is to consolidate its B2B2C offering to bring scalable and cost-efficient video solutions to its customers, while boosting in-house and 5G content delivery innovation.

Categories: General
Companies: Edgeware / FON
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Agile Content appoints Cisco's Ferraz de Carvalho as new CCO
Published 09 Mar 2021 11:03 CET | Spain
Barcelona-based digital TV and video technology provider Agile Content has announced the appointment of Nuno Ferraz de Carvalho ...

Edgeware postpones EGM to appoint Agile Content executives to board of directors
Published 28 Dec 2020 12:12 CET | Sweden
Edgeware said it has postponed the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) that was to be held on 28 December. The Swedish company ...

Agile Contests requests compulsory acquisition of remaining Edgeware shares
Published 07 Dec 2020 11:45 CET | Sweden
Agile Content said it has requested the compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in Swedish content delivery service ...

Agile Content to hold 90% of Edgeware after buy-out offer
Published 01 Dec 2020 11:52 CET | Sweden
Edgeware said that Agile Content will hold 90.3 percent of its capital upon settlement following the recommended buy-out offer ...

Agile Content makes recommended takeover bid for Edgeware worth SEK 291 mln
Published 30 Oct 2020 09:32 CET | World
Swedish content delivery service provider Edgeware has announced a takeover offer from Spain's Agile Content and said its board ...

SLT launches community Wi-Fi networks with Fon Wireless
Published 26 Oct 2020 08:34 CET | Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) has teamed up with Fon Wireless to launched the 'sltgo' Wi-Fi service. SLT broadband customers and ...

KPN to stop cooperation with Fon from August
Published 03 Jun 2020 09:54 CET | Netherlands
KPN has confirmed on its website that it will end its partnership with international Wi-Fi provider Fon on 1 August. KPN ...

Deutsche Telekom stops automatic WLAN-to-Go service

Published 07 May 2020 10:30 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom will no longer automatically activate the WLAN-to-Go service in combination with new subscriptions or changes of ...

Fon launches in Kenya with Poa! Internet
Published 30 Apr 2019 11:26 CET | Kenya
Poa! Internet has announced the completion of what it says is Kenya's largest public Wi-Fi network, with the deployment of more ...





