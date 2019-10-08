Edition: International
Wireless

Airbus, Frequentis, Leonardo begin developing prototypes for European public safety system

Tuesday 7 July 2020 | 08:23 CET | News
The BroadWay project to enable a Pan-European communication system for public safety responders announced the launch of the second phase of the corresponding tender to develop a prototype solution. Airbus (France), Frequentis (Austria) and Leonardo (Italy) lead the three consortiums, representing a total of 32 European including key mobile and satellite operators such as PrioCom, Telefonica, Eutelsat, Proximus, T-Mobile, Telespazio and Vodafone.

Each consortium has been awarded around EUR 1.4 million to develop BroadWay prototypes over the next 10 months, including an initial demonstration to the BroadWay group of procurers in November 2020. The final BroadWay prototypes will be tested and evaluated in the spring of 2021 before a competition is held to award a further EUR 1.5 million to each of the two remaining consortiums.

These will then be tasked with deploying final TRL8 pilot systems by spring 2022 for the third and final phase of the project (Pilot Phase). 


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Eutelsat / Frequentis / Leonardo / Proximus / Telefonica / Telespazio / T-Mobile / Vodafone
Countries: Europe
