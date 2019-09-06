Edition: International
Airspan to merge with NBA, creating listed 5G firm worth USD 822 million

Monday 8 March 2021 | 17:33 CET | News
Airspan Networks has agreed to combine with New Beginnings Acquisition (NBA), in a deal that will create a company worth nearly USD 822 million. Upon close, sometime in the third quarter, NBA will be renamed Airspan Networks Holdings Inc, and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airspan Networks
Countries: World
