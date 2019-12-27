Edition: International
Wireless

Airtel Malawi sets IPO price, offers 15% plus greenshoe of 5%

Friday 27 December 2019 | 11:46 CET | News

Airtel Africa has set the price for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Malawian subsidiary on the Malawi Stock Exchange at MWK 12.69 per ordinary share, Premium Times reported. The offer is expected to comprise 1.65 billion shares, representing 15 percent of the issued share capital. Another 550 million shares, or 5 percent, will be made available subject to the exercise of over-allotment options.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airtel Africa / Airtel Malawi
Countries: Malawi
