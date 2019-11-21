Edition: International
Airtel strikes spectrum trading deal with Jio

Wednesday 7 April 2021 | 08:33 CET | News
Indian operator Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm to transfer the right to use Airtel's 800 MHz band spectrum in Andhra Pradesh (3.75 MHz), Delhi (1.25 MHz) and Mumbai (2.50 MHz) to Jio. The agreement is in line with the Department of Telecom's trading guidelines, but remains subject to regulatory approval, the companies said.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airtel / Bharti Airtel / Reliance Jio
Countries: India
Related

India completes spectrum auction, raises INR 778 billion
Published 03 Mar 2021 07:23 CET | India
Indian operators Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have won spectrum in the government's latest auction. India auctioned spectrum in ...

Jio applies for spectrum to start 5G trials - report
Published 20 Jul 2020 08:30 CET | India
Indian operator Reliance Jio has developed its own 5G solution "from scratch", chairman Mukesh Ambani announced. The company ...

Airtel shuts down 3G network in Maharashtra, Goa, refarms 2100 MHz spectrum
Published 09 Dec 2019 09:29 CET | India
Indian operator Bharti Airtel has shut down its 3G network in Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai) and Goa. Airtel mobile broadband ...

India govt approves deferred spectrum payments for telecom operators

Published 21 Nov 2019 10:09 CET | India
The Indian Cabinet has approved a 2-year moratorium on spectrum fees for domestic telecommunications operators, The Economic ...





