Wireless

AIS launches first 5G service in Thailand

Tuesday 25 February 2020 | 09:36 CET | News
Thai operator Advanced Info Service (AIS) has commercially launched its 2600MHz 5G service. The operator officially received the 2600MHz licence on 21 February. AIS enables subscribers who buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G or Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G smartphones to use its 5G service free of charge until 30 June.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G or Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G smartphones will go on sale on the local market in early March. 

AIS will also provide its 5G service users with 5G international calls, beginning with the Philippines courtesy of Globe Telecom, and 5G international roaming starting in Switzerland via Swisscom.

In the recent spectrum auction held on 16 February, AIS's subsidiary AWN won 2x5 MHz of bandwidth in the 700 MHz band for a final bid price of THB 17.15 billion (VAT excluded); 100 MHz in the 2500-2600 MHz band for THB 19.56 billion; as well as 1200 MHz of 25.2-26.4 GHz spectrum for THB 5.34 billion. 

Market competitor Dtac also announced plans to launch its 5G broadband services on its newly acquired 26GHz spectrum in selected locations by the first half of this year. Dtac will start the deployment of its 5G network in the 700MHz band spectrum in the second half of 2020. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Advanced Info Service / AIS / Huawei / Samsung
Countries: Thailand
