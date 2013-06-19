AIS launches first 5G service in Thailand

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G or Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G smartphones will go on sale on the local market in early March.
AIS will also provide its 5G service users with 5G international calls, beginning with the Philippines courtesy of Globe Telecom, and 5G international roaming starting in Switzerland via Swisscom.
In the recent spectrum auction held on 16 February, AIS's subsidiary AWN won 2x5 MHz of bandwidth in the 700 MHz band for a final bid price of THB 17.15 billion (VAT excluded); 100 MHz in the 2500-2600 MHz band for THB 19.56 billion; as well as 1200 MHz of 25.2-26.4 GHz spectrum for THB 5.34 billion.
Market competitor Dtac also announced plans to launch its 5G broadband services on its newly acquired 26GHz spectrum in selected locations by the first half of this year. Dtac will start the deployment of its 5G network in the 700MHz band spectrum in the second half of 2020.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions