Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Alibaba prices USD 5 billion worth of bonds, including sustainability notes

Friday 5 February 2021 | 12:02 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Alibaba has priced USD 5 billion worth of bonds, including sustainability notes. The offering includes USD 1.5 billion worth of 2.125 percent notes due 2031, USD 1 billion worth of 2.700 percent sustainability notes due 2041, USD 1.5 billion worth of 3.150 percent notes due 2051 and USD 1 billion worth of 3.250 percent due 2061. The offering is expected to close on 9 February.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Alibaba
Countries: China
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Feb TDC Q4 2020
05 Feb NTT fiscal Q3
05 Feb Orange Belgium Q4 2020
05 Feb PCCW FY results
05 Feb Report: Dutch Apps Market - 2020Q4
08 Feb Kcell Q4 2020
08 Feb Ceragon Networks Q4 2020
08 Feb Telkom Q3 trading update
09 Feb Sequans Q4 2020
09 Feb Twitter Q4 2020
09 Feb Telecom Itala (TIM) Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco fiscal Q2
09 Feb America Movil Q4 2020
09 Feb Telekom Austria Group Q4 2020
09 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 2020
09 Feb Akamai Q4 2020
09 Feb Avaya fiscal Q1
09 Feb Allot Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco Live EMEAR
10 Feb Equinix Q4 2020
10 Feb Bredband2 Q4 2020
10 Feb Japan Display fiscal Q3
10 Feb Lumen Technologies Q4 2020
10 Feb Altice USA Q4 2020
10 Feb Belden Q4 2020
10 Feb RSPG meeting
11 Feb Millicom Q4 2020
11 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2020
11 Feb VeriSign Q4 2020
11 Feb Telstra H1 results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now