Alphabet's Loon and Vodacom tie up to increase rural internet access in Mozambique

Alphabet’s Loon and Vodacom Group have agreed to use Loon's balloon-powered internet service to expand the Vodacom network in Mozambique. Vodacom will provide service to un-served and under-served parts of the country with a network of floating cell phone towers that operate 20 kilometres above Earth. Vodacom will expand mobile network access to Cabo Delgado and Niassa provinces, two regions that have proven hard to cover in the past because of challenging geography and low population density.
Loon will provide a 4G service to support data, voice, SMS and USSD, which will also enable mobile financial services. The service will be available to any Vodacom subscriber with a standard 4G-VoLTE enabled handset and SIM card. Users do not need to do anything special to connect to the service.
Loon and Vodacom have been working collaboratively with Mozambican communications and aviation regulators, including Autoridade Reguladora das Comunicacoes de Moçambique (ARECOM) and the Institute for Civil Aviation of Mozambique (IACM), to obtain the necessary approvals. In the coming months, they will continue installing terrestrial infrastructure as the physical connection point for Loon’s balloons to Vodacom's internet and core network
Loon will begin flying balloons above Mozambique to learn the stratospheric wind patterns on which the balloons must navigate to remain above the service area. Network integration testing continues in order to ensure that this works as intended. Loon and Vodacom expect to begin providing service to users in the coming months.
