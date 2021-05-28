Edition: International
Altice gives Lazard mandate to assess sale of Altice Portugal

Friday 28 May 2021 | 14:35 CET | News
Altice is preparing the sale of Altice Portugal (formerly Portugal Telecom) and has hired investment bank Lazard to help it find potential buyers among other operators and private equity funds, reports Economia Online. Altice Portugal purchased Portugal Telecom from Brazilian operator Oi Six years ago.

Categories: General
Companies: Altice Europe / Altice Portugal / Portugal Telecom
Countries: Portugal
