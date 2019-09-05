Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Altice USA to sell just under half of enterprise unit Lightpath for USD 2.3 bln cash

Wednesday 29 July 2020 | 09:03 CET | News

Altice USA has agreed to sell just under half of its Lightpath fibre enterprise business to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, in a deal that implies an enterprise value of USD 3.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter. 

Under the agreement, Altice USA will sell 49.99 percent of Lightpath for about USD 2.3 million in gross cash proceeds, or USD 1.1 billion after tax and initial debt repayment. It will retain the remaining 50.01 percent and keep control of the company.

Altice USA said the cash will support ongoing and new growth initiatives at Lightpath, improve the unit’s operational performance and provide strategic and financial flexibility, with the aim of creating value and ensuring long-term growth. 

The company will use part of the net proceeds to pay down debt so that the transaction is at least leverage neutral to wholly-owned unit CSC Holdings. Remaining proceeds will either be used to pay back more debt or to buy back Altice USA shares. 

The company said it will provide more details about the transaction when it reports its second quarter results on 30 July.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Altice USA / CSC Holdings / Lightpath
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Altice Europe sells most of remaining shares in Altice USA
Published 23 Jun 2020 14:41 CET | United States
Altice Europe has sold nearly all its shares in Altice USA. The US operator announced that Altice Europe sold 17.9 million shares ...

Altice USA seeks tech workers for voluntary layoffs
Published 08 May 2020 12:49 CET | United States
Altice USA is offering voluntary layoffs deals that would begin on 12 May to construction and tech workers in New York, in a bid ...

Altice USA reduces capex and withdraws FY revenue guidance

Published 01 May 2020 11:55 CET | United States
Altice USA lifted revenues and reduced losses in a first marked by the coronavirus pandemic, boosted by best-ever residential ...

Altice USA commits USD 10 mln to support Small Business Recovery
Published 24 Apr 2020 09:40 CET | United States
Altice USA created a USD 10 million Community Relief Program aimed at supporting the recovery efforts of small and medium-sized ...

Altice USA extends free student broadband for rest of school year
Published 14 Apr 2020 09:32 CET | United States
Altice USA is extending its free student broadband and WiFi offerings until the end of the 2019 - 2020 school year to help ...

Altice USA introduces Premium Pay Program for customer-interfacing employees
Published 02 Apr 2020 18:17 CET | United States
Altice USA is introducing premium pay for customer-interfacing field service and retail employees. This increased pay programme ...

Altice USA aims for faster growth in 2020 after Q4 slowdown in customer numbers
Published 13 Feb 2020 10:34 CET | United States
Altice USA said it aims to accelerate revenue and EBITDA growth at its cable business this year, helped by ongoing upgrades to ...

Altice USA increases TV prices for Optimum customers
Published 12 Feb 2020 14:24 CET | United States
Altice USA has increased cable prices for its Optimum customers from 01 February, according to Consumer Reports. Prices increased ...

Altice Portugal to sell 49% of FTTH network to Morgan Stanley
Published 16 Dec 2019 08:32 CET | Portugal
Altice Europe's subsidiary Meo has signed an agreement with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners to create a nationwide fibre ...

Altice USA lowers revenue growth outlook after slow Q3
Published 06 Nov 2019 09:31 CET | United States
Altice USA lowered its target for full-year revenue growth, after a muted third quarter. The cable operator said customer growth ...

Altice USA appoints Grau as CFO

Published 28 Oct 2019 15:45 CET | United States
Altice USA named Michael Grau as CFO, effective immediately. In this role, he is responsible for all financial and accounting ...

Altice USA buys back more shares from shareholders BCP, CPPIB
Published 11 Sep 2019 09:01 CET | United States
Altice USA said that shareholders BC Partners (BCP) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have sold more shares in the ...

Altice USA launches unlimited mobile plan at USD 20 for cable customers
Published 05 Sep 2019 17:46 CET | United States
Cable operator Altice USA has launched its Altice Mobile service, starting at the low price of USD 20 per month for customers of ...





Related Info

Altice Europe sells most of remaining shares in Altice USA
23 Jun | United States | News
Altice USA seeks tech workers for voluntary layoffs
8 May | United States | News
Altice USA reduces capex and withdraws FY revenue guidance
1 May | United States | News
Altice USA commits USD 10 mln to support Small Business Recovery
24 Apr | United States | News
Altice USA extends free student broadband for rest of school year
14 Apr | United States | News
Altice USA introduces Premium Pay Program for customer-interfacing employees
2 Apr | United States | News
Altice USA aims for faster growth in 2020 after Q4 slowdown in customer numbers
13 Feb | United States | News
Altice USA increases TV prices for Optimum customers
12 Feb | United States | News
Altice Portugal to sell 49% of FTTH network to Morgan Stanley
16 Dec 2019 | Portugal | News
Altice USA lowers revenue growth outlook after slow Q3
6 Nov 2019 | United States | News
Altice USA appoints Grau as CFO
28 Oct 2019 | United States | News
Altice USA buys back more shares from shareholders BCP, CPPIB
11 Sep 2019 | United States | News
Altice USA launches unlimited mobile plan at USD 20 for cable customers
5 Sep 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Jul Orange Q2 2020
30 Jul Technicolor H1 2020
30 Jul American Tower Q2
30 Jul Altice USA Q2 2020
30 Jul Casa Systems Q2 2020
30 Jul Amazon Q2
30 Jul Crown Castle Q2
30 Jul DSP Group Q2
30 Jul 8x8 fiscal Q1
30 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2 2020
30 Jul Altice Europe Q2 2020
30 Jul Telesat Q2 2020
30 Jul Shentel Q2 2020
30 Jul Comcast Q2 2020
30 Jul Millicom Q2 2020
30 Jul Digital Realty Q2 2020
30 Jul TIM Brasil Q2 2020
30 Jul CyrusOne Q2 2020
30 Jul Apple fiscal Q3
30 Jul Facebook Q2 2020
30 Jul Telefonica Q2 2020
30 Jul Meetup Americas
30 Jul Singtel AGM
31 Jul Proximus Q2 2020
31 Jul BT fiscal Q1
31 Jul Charter Q2 2020
31 Jul MediaTek Q2 2020
31 Jul Nokia Q2 2020
03 Aug RingCentral Q2 2020
03 Aug Harmonic Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now