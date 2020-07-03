Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Altitude Infra raises EUR 350 mln, confirms exclusive talks for assets owned by Covage

Monday 10 May 2021 | 11:46 CET | News
French operator Altitude Infra said that it has raised EUR 350 million to fund its FTTH growth strategy. The transaction sees investment firm Swiss Life Asset Managers acquire a minority stake in the fibre infrastructure group, which last year extended its reach with the integration of Kosc Telecom.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Altice France / Altitude Infra / Covage
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Altitude Infra in exclusive talks to acquire fibre assets owned by Covage – report
Published 27 Apr 2021 10:27 CET | France
French fibre operator Altitude has entered into exclusive negotiations with Altice venture Xp Fibre for the acquisition of assets ...

Altitude Infra to invest EUR 167 mln in Jura department's rural fibre deployment

Published 19 Apr 2021 14:24 CET | France
French infrastructure operator Altitude Infra has secured a contract to bring FTTP connectivity to 85,700 rural households and ...

Altitude Infra to recruit 200 new staff in 2021
Published 03 Feb 2021 10:51 CET | France
French infrastructure operator Altitude said that its workforce will increase by 200 in the current year as it continues to ...

Altitude raises EUR 266 mln to fund fibre roll-out in French rural areas
Published 01 Feb 2021 11:14 CET | France
French fibre operator Altitude Infra has raised the funds needed to execute two public initiative network projects in the ...

Altitude Infrastructure confirms EUR 14 mln deal for Kosc Telecom's assets
Published 03 Jul 2020 10:29 CET | France
Altitude Infrastructure has announced an agreement to acquire the assets of French wholesale operator Kosc Telecom for EUR 14 ...





Related Info

Altitude Infra in exclusive talks to acquire fibre assets owned by Covage – report
27 Apr | France | News
Altitude Infra to invest EUR 167 mln in Jura department's rural fibre deployment
19 Apr | France | News
Altitude Infra to recruit 200 new staff in 2021
3 Feb | France | News
Altitude raises EUR 266 mln to fund fibre roll-out in French rural areas
1 Feb | France | News
Altitude Infrastructure confirms EUR 14 mln deal for Kosc Telecom's assets
3 Jul 2020 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 May United Internet Q1 2021
11 May Softbank FY results
11 May Vizio Q1 2021
11 May Allot Q1 2021
11 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2021
11 May Sonim Q1 2021
11 May Magyar Telekom Q1 2021
11 May Radcom Q1 2021
11 May Lattice Semiconductor investor day
11 May Small Cells World Summit
12 May BT FY results
12 May Airtel Africa Q1 2021
12 May Mediaset Q1 2021
12 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2021
12 May Deutsche Telekom Q1 2021
12 May Bredband2 Q1 2021
12 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
12 May Syn Q1 results 2021
12 May OTE Q1 2021
12 May NEC FY results
13 May Alibaba Group Q1
13 May Inwit Q1 2021
13 May Telefonica Q1 2021
13 May Poly fiscal Q4
13 May DZS investors day
14 May Digi Communications Q1 2021
14 May Japan Display FY results
14 May Sohu.com Q1 2021
14 May Sogou Q1 2021
17 May World Telecommunication and Information Society Day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now