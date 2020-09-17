Altitude Infrastructure raises EUR 500 mln, unveils EUR 2.5 bln fibre investment plan

French fibre operator Altitude Infrastructure has announced that its subsidiary AI THD has raised EUR 500 million in equity and junior debt to fund fibre expansion and support the growth of newly acquired wholesaler Kosc. The operation consists of two transactions that should be finalised during the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approval. A pension fund managed by the Real Assets and Private Markets division of UBS Asset Management will provide the capital raised in equity, said the company.
Led by Ilham Djehaich, AI THD is currently present in seventeen public initiative networks, and has committed to bring FTTP services to over 3.5 million French premises in under-served areas.
Altitude has also announced that its investments will amount to EUR 2.5 billion over the next three years. Under this growth plan, subsidiary Kosc will be given the means to launch new wholesale offers for the B2B market segment, significantly expanding the reach of its fibre footprint.
