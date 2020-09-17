Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Altitude Infrastructure raises EUR 500 mln, unveils EUR 2.5 bln fibre investment plan

Thursday 17 September 2020 | 10:27 CET | News

French fibre operator Altitude Infrastructure has announced that its subsidiary AI THD has raised EUR 500 million in equity and junior debt to fund fibre expansion and support the growth of newly acquired wholesaler Kosc. The operation consists of two transactions that should be finalised during the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approval. A pension fund managed by the Real Assets and Private Markets division of UBS Asset Management will provide the capital raised in equity, said the company.

Led by Ilham Djehaich, AI THD is currently present in seventeen public initiative networks, and has committed to bring FTTP services to over 3.5 million French premises in under-served areas.

Altitude has also announced that its investments will amount to EUR 2.5 billion over the next three years. Under this growth plan, subsidiary Kosc will be given the means to launch new wholesale offers for the B2B market segment, significantly expanding the reach of its fibre footprint.



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Altitude Infrastructure / Kosc Telecom
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Altitude Infrastructure agrees new expansion of Manche public initiative network
Published 22 Jul 2020 10:37 CET | France
French operator Altitude Infrastructure will bring FTTP services to an additional 105,000 premises in the Manche department by ...

Altitude Infrastructure confirms EUR 14 mln deal for Kosc Telecom's assets
Published 03 Jul 2020 10:29 CET | France
Altitude Infrastructure has announced an agreement to acquire the assets of French wholesale operator Kosc Telecom for EUR 14 ...

Altitude Infrastructure raises EUR 191 mln to finance 'Yconik' rural fibre network

Published 13 Mar 2020 10:37 CET | France
French operator Altitude Infrastructure has announced a loan agreement with a group of banks to fund its planned fibre deployment ...





Related Info

Altitude Infrastructure agrees new expansion of Manche public initiative network
22 Jul | France | News
Altitude Infrastructure confirms EUR 14 mln deal for Kosc Telecom's assets
3 Jul | France | News
Altitude Infrastructure raises EUR 191 mln to finance 'Yconik' rural fibre network
13 Mar | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Sep Digital week - ICT Spring
15 Sep MVNOs World Congress
17 Sep Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q1
17 Sep WANdisco H1
21 Sep Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q2
22 Sep BIG 5G Event
23 Sep China SDN/NFV/AI Conference
23 Sep Submarine Networks Wold 2020
23 Sep Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now