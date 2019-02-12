Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Amazon to buy autonomous driving specialist Zoox for over USD 1 bln - report

Friday 26 June 2020 | 14:47 CET | News

Amazon is expected to soon announce the acquisition of autonomous driving specialist Zoox, based in Foster City, California, for over USD 1 billion, The Information and The Financial Times reported. The company, which employs 1,000 people, is developing an electric self-driving vehicle. 

The reports say Amazon will use the deal to start autonomous deliveries, or to create a self-driving hailing fleet, in a move similar to Volvo with Waymo.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Amazon
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Waymo to provide software for electric Volvo hailing vehicles
26 Jun | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Jun Micron Technology fiscal Q3
29 Jun Netherlands multi-band spectrum auction
30 Jun SmartCom Summit 2020
30 Jun Ordina AGM
30 Jun Liberty Global AGM
30 Jun GSMA Thrive China
02 Jul Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now