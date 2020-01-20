Edition: International
Amazon triples net profit to USD 8.1 billion in Q1

Friday 30 April 2021 | 09:05 CET | News
Amazon more than tripled its net profit in the first quarter to USD 8.1 billion from 2.5 billion the year before, and is guiding for an ever higher figure in the second quarter. Sales beat forecasts, going up 44 percent to USD 108.5 billion, including a positive forex impact of USD 2.1 billion. The operating profit soared above guidance, doubling to USD 5.9 billion from 4.0 billion the year earlier.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon
Countries: World
