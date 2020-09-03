Amazon, Verizon to resume talks to buy stake in Vodafone Idea worth over USD 4 bln - report

Amazon and Verizon Communications are expected to soon resume talks to buy a large stake in Indian operator Vodafone Idea in a deal that could be worth over USD 4 billion, LiveMint reported, citing sources aware of the negotiations.
Discussions were paused earlier as parties awaited a decision by India’s Supreme Court on government dues. The court has decided to give telecom companies ten years to pay off the INR 1.4 trillion owed in dues. The decision was important for Vodafone Idea, struggling as it looks to pay off the dues and invest in network upgrades. And with the decision, negotiations can now continue. Vodafone Idea alone needs to pay off INR 43.4 billion more to the government in licence fee, spectrum usage charges, interest and penalties. It has paid off some of that amount.
The company resumed talks with financial and strategic investors this past week, LiveMint reported earlier, citing senior company officials. The company then said its board will meet on 4 September to consider proposals for fundraising. Earlier this year, The Financial Times reported that Google was in talks to buy a 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea. The company then decided to invest USD 4.5 billion in competitor Jio Platforms, part of Reliance Industries.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions