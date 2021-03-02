Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Amazon.pl launches in Poland

Tuesday 2 March 2021 | 14:54 CET | News
Amazon has launched its online shop in Poland with more than 100 million products across more than 30 categories. Customers can shop from thousands of European and local Polish businesses and buy Amazon products such as the Echo smart speakers and Kindle e-readers. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Countries: Poland
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Amazon to open new online storefront in Poland
Published 27 Jan 2021 17:06 CET | Poland
Amazon  said it has started work on the launch of Amazon.pl. Amazon also announced that selling partners in Poland and around the ...

Amazon invests in new fulfillment centre in Poland

Published 25 Jan 2021 11:10 CET | Poland
Amazon said it continues to invest in Poland and will create over 1,000 new permanent jobs in the town of Swiebodzin within a ...





Related Info

Amazon to open new online storefront in Poland
27 Jan | Poland | News
Amazon invests in new fulfillment centre in Poland
25 Jan | Poland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Mar Inwit Q4 2020
04 Mar Broadcom fiscal Q1
04 Mar MTS Q4 2020
04 Mar Ciena fiscal Q1
04 Mar Telesat Q4
05 Mar Vonage Investor Day
08 Mar Smith Micro Q4 2020
10 Mar MTN FY results
10 Mar Verizon Investor Day
11 Mar Gogo Q4 2020
11 Mar Technicolor FY results
11 Mar T-Mobile US analysts day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now