Amdocs acquires Openet in USD 180 million deal

Friday 24 July 2020 | 11:37 CET | News

Amdocs, global provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Openet, the provider of 5G charging, policy and cloud systems. The deal will bring Openet technologies to Amdocs' customer base of over 350 service providers worldwide. 

Openet is headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the US, Brazil and Malaysia. The boards of Amdocs and Openet have agreed a net consideration of around USD 180 million in cash for the takeover, with the deal expected to close before of Q4 2020. Openet has generated revenue of around USD 70 million per annum over the last two years. 


Categories: General
Companies: Amdocs / Openet
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

