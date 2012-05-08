Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

America Movil revenue growth slows in Q2 as over 5 mln mobile customers lost

Wednesday 15 July 2020 | 08:48 CET | News

America Movil said it lost over 5 million mobile customers in the second quarter, as Covid-19 lockdown measures across almost its entire footprint impacted especially the prepaid market. Fixed customers continued to grow, with 450,000 broadband subscribers added, and underlying service revenues were 0.8 percent higher year-on-year in Q2. 

Total revenues reached MXN 252 billion, up 0.6 percent from a year ago. Equipment revenues fell 27.2 percent, while service revenues were up 6.5 percent, helped by the weaker peso versus the dollar and euro. At constant exchange rates and excluding Argentina where hyperinflation rules apply, service revenues rose 0.8 percent, including a 2.3 percent increase in mobile and 1.7 percent fall in fixed. 

Mobile revenue growth slowed due to postpaid customers downgrading their plans and fewer prepaid top-ups as stores closed. Especially Mexico and Dominican Republic were affected due to a higher share of prepaid. America Movil ended the quarter with 277.5 million mobile subscribers. It lost around 500,000 postpaid customers and 4.6 million prepaid lines during the three months. Prepaid disconnections were felt most in Mexico (1.7 million), Peru (1.0 million) and Ecuador and Guatemala (450,000 each).

In contrast, the company saw customer growth in the fixed broadband market in nearly every country, except for TelekomAustria. There were, however, disconnections of voice lines and pay-TV services, particularly in Brazil, which lost 190,000 TV subscribers out of 250,000 shed across the group. The total number of fixed RGUs was down 0.5 percent from the previous quarter and 1.2 percent lower year-on-year at just under 81 million. 

EBITDA still rose 5.9 percent to MXN 82.6 billion. This was helped by an improved result at the US operation Tracfone, which signed a new network agreement from the start of the year. At constant exchange rates EBITDA increased 3.3 percent, and America Mobil said the majority of operations posted an improved EBITDA margin.

Net profit was up 40 percent to MXN 20.1 billion, helped by a 6.3 percent fall in financing costs. Net debt increased to MXN 765 billion from MXN 677 billion at the end of 2019, due in part to currency fluctuations, and was equal to 1.89x EBITDA. Capex over the six months amounted to MXN 64 billion. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: America Movil
Countries: Latin America
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Claro Caribbean sales down 10% in Q2, mobile subs steady
Published 15 Jul 2020 13:58 CET | Caribbean
America Movil's Claro units in the Caribbean reported second-quarter revenues down 10.3 percent year on year to USD 405 million, ...

Claro Brasil Q2 revenue stable, EBITDA grows over 10%
Published 15 Jul 2020 12:38 CET | Brazil
Claro Brasil reported revenue for the second quarter little changed year-on-year, at BRL 9.61 billion, after adjusting for its ...

Claro sheds 928,000 subs in Central America in Q2
Published 15 Jul 2020 12:28 CET | Central America
America Movil's combined Central American units, operating under the Claro brand, reported second-quarter revenues down 12.1 ...

Claro Argentina revenues down 10% in Q2, ARPU up on fixed line boost
Published 15 Jul 2020 12:07 CET | Argentina
America Movil reported second-quarter revenues adjusted for inflation down 10.1 percent year on year to ARS 25.6 billion in ...

Claro Peru revenues down 18% in Q2, disconnects 1 mln prepay subs
Published 15 Jul 2020 11:43 CET | Peru
Peru's stringent lockdown measures curbed Claro Peru's recent growth trend in the second quarter of 2020, with revenues declining ...

Claro Ecuador revenues plummet 28% in Q2, loses nearly 600,000 mobile subs
Published 15 Jul 2020 11:23 CET | Ecuador
Claro Ecuador (America Movil) reported revenues of USD 242 million in the second quarter of 2020, down 27.5 percent year on year ...

Claro Chile revenues plunge 14% in Q2, disconnects 174,000 mobile subs
Published 15 Jul 2020 11:07 CET | Chile
America Movil's Claro Chile unit reported a 14.1 percent year-on-year fall in total revenues to CLP 182.3 billion in the second ...

Claro Colombia revenues up 1% in Q2, EBITDA down 2% on Covid impact
Published 15 Jul 2020 10:49 CET | Colombia
Claro Colombia, a subsidiary of America Movil, reported second quarter revenues up 0.9 percent year on year to COP 3.1 trillion, ...

America Movil Q2 service revenues down 2% in Mexico, disconnects 1.7 mln prepay lines
Published 15 Jul 2020 10:18 CET | Mexico
America Movil reported revenues for its domestic market of Mexico down 14.2 percent year on year to MXN 62.9 billion in the ...

A1 forecasts FY revenues down around 2% after Q2 sales drop
Published 15 Jul 2020 09:17 CET | Austria
A1 Telekom Austria Group said its revenues declined by 2.4 percent in Q2 to EUR 1.09 billion, mainly due to lower equipment ...

America Movil to pay out MXN 0.19 dividend on 20 July
Published 09 Jun 2020 11:01 CET | Mexico
America Movil announced its intention to pay a cash dividend of MXN 0.19 per share on the company's 2019 results on 20 July. The ...

America Movil underlying revenues up 5% in Q1, EBITDA grows 8%
Published 29 Apr 2020 10:29 CET | Latin America
America Movil reported first-quarter revenues up 1.8 percent year-on-year to MXN 250 billion. At constant exchange rates, revenue ...

America Movil shareholders approve MXN 0.38 dividend and buyback programme
Published 27 Apr 2020 09:33 CET | Latin America
America Movil shareholders have approved the board's proposal to pay a cash dividend of MXN 0.38 per share on the company's 2019 ...





Related Info

Claro Caribbean sales down 10% in Q2, mobile subs steady
13:58 | Caribbean | News
Claro Brasil Q2 revenue stable, EBITDA grows over 10%
12:38 | Brazil | News
Claro sheds 928,000 subs in Central America in Q2
12:28 | Central America | News
Claro Argentina revenues down 10% in Q2, ARPU up on fixed line boost
12:07 | Argentina | News
Claro Peru revenues down 18% in Q2, disconnects 1 mln prepay subs
11:43 | Peru | News
Claro Ecuador revenues plummet 28% in Q2, loses nearly 600,000 mobile subs
11:23 | Ecuador | News
Claro Chile revenues plunge 14% in Q2, disconnects 174,000 mobile subs
11:07 | Chile | News
Claro Colombia revenues up 1% in Q2, EBITDA down 2% on Covid impact
10:49 | Colombia | News
America Movil Q2 service revenues down 2% in Mexico, disconnects 1.7 mln prepay lines
10:18 | Mexico | News
A1 forecasts FY revenues down around 2% after Q2 sales drop
09:17 | Austria | News
America Movil to pay out MXN 0.19 dividend on 20 July
9 Jun | Mexico | News
America Movil underlying revenues up 5% in Q1, EBITDA grows 8%
29 Apr | Latin America | News
America Movil shareholders approve MXN 0.38 dividend and buyback programme
27 Apr | Latin America | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

15 Jul Tele2 Q2 2020
15 Jul Dtac Q2 2020
15 Jul Dixons Carphone FY results
15 Jul Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch
15 Jul Cogeco Q3 2020
15 Jul Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020 Q1 - Profile binder
15 Jul Profile: Simpel NL
16 Jul Doro Q2 2020
16 Jul Netflix Q2 2020
16 Jul Telenor Q2 2020
16 Jul Global Telco Fraud Summit
17 Jul Ericsson Q2 2020
17 Jul Telia Q2 2020
20 Jul Limelight Networks Q2 2020
20 Jul Technicolor EGM
21 Jul A1 Telekom Austria H1 2020
21 Jul Net Insight H1 2020
21 Jul Logitech fiscal Q1
21 Jul Calix Q2 2020
21 Jul Microsoft Inspire
22 Jul Nordic Entertainment Q2 2020
22 Jul Rogers Communications Q2 2020
22 Jul Netgear Q2 2020
22 Jul Microsoft fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now