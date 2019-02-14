Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

America Movil to invest USD 8.5 bln in 2020, launch 5G in H2 - CEO

Friday 14 February 2020 | 12:17 CET | News
America Movil has plans to spend another USD 8.5 billion on capital expenditures in 2020, similar to last year’s investment, to continue expanding its fibre-optic infrastructure throughout Latin America and launch its first 5G networks, said the company’s CEO Daniel Hajj, according to Reuters. In a call with investors following the publication of America Movil’s full-year results, Hajj said 5G services will likely debut in Mexico this year and may arrive in Brazil as well, depending on the availability of spectrum. “We just launched our 5G network in Austria… and we’re going to do that all around Latin America in the second half of the year,” he said.

America Movil reported a 63 percent year on year surge in net profit to MXN 21.2 billion in the fourth quarter thanks to reduced costs and strong gains in postpaid customers, although revenues were flat at MXN 263 billion due mostly to the appreciation of the Mexican peso. It ended 2019 with 278 million mobile subscribers, having added 1.9 million postpaid subscribers in the fourth quarter alone.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: America Movil / Claro
Countries: Latin America
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Mexican fibre lines up 25% to 4.6 mln in Q3
Published 17 Feb 2020 10:52 CET | Mexico
The number of mobile lines also grew, rising 3.4 percent year on year to over 121 million, said the IFT, with around 77.2 percent ...

Claro Caribbean revenues slip 4% in Q4, up 6% in Dominican Republic
Published 13 Feb 2020 11:51 CET | Caribbean
America Movil's Claro units in the Caribbean reported fourth-quarter revenues down 4.3 percent year on year to USD 453 million, ...

Claro Central America Q4 sales down 1%, mobile subs up 8%
Published 13 Feb 2020 11:35 CET | Central America
America Movil's combined Central American units, operating under the Claro brand, reported fourth-quarter revenues down 1.0 ...

Claro Ecuador revenues up 1% in Q4, adds 250,000 mobile clients
Published 13 Feb 2020 11:19 CET | Ecuador
Claro Ecuador (America Movil) reported revenues of USD 334 million in the fourth quarter, up 1.2 percent year on year thanks ...

Claro Argentina revenues down 5% in Q4, client base steady
Published 13 Feb 2020 11:03 CET | Argentina
America Movil reported fourth-quarter revenues down 4.9 percent year on year to ARS 24.8 billion in Argentina on a constant peso ...

Claro Chile revenues fall 2.6% in Q4, postpay subs up 8%
Published 13 Feb 2020 10:39 CET | Chile
America Movil's Claro Chile unit reported a 2.6 percent year-on-year decline in total revenues to CLP 211.1 billion in the final ...

Claro Peru revenues up 4% in Q4 on equipment surge
Published 13 Feb 2020 10:22 CET | Peru
Claro Peru's revenues accelerated to a 4.1 percent year on year rise in the fourth quarter of 2019 after returning to growth in ...

Claro Colombia Q4 revenues up 12% on over 500,000 customer adds
Published 13 Feb 2020 08:51 CET | Colombia
Claro Colombia, a subsidiary of America Movil, reported total fourth quarter revenues up 11.9 percent year on year to COP 3.35 ...

America Movil's Q4 service revenues up over 5% in Mexico
Published 12 Feb 2020 16:38 CET | Mexico
America Movil reported fourth-quarter revenues for its domestic market of Mexico up 6.4 percent from a year earlier to MXN 81.7 ...

America Movil revenues flat in Q4, net profit surges to MXN 21 bln
Published 12 Feb 2020 16:01 CET | Latin America
America Movil reported revenues of MXN 263 billion in the final quarter of 2019, flat year on year following the previous ...

Telcel consolidates Mexico dominance with 72% of mobile market in Q3
Published 12 Nov 2019 15:33 CET | Mexico
Telcel (America Movil) gradually increased its dominance of the Mexican mobile market in spite of asymmetrical regulations ...

America Movil to invest USD 8.5 bln in 2019 - CEO
Published 14 Feb 2019 15:06 CET | Latin America
America Movil has plans to spend USD 8.5 billion on capital expenditures in 2019, above all on expanding its fibre-optic ...





Related Info

Mexican fibre lines up 25% to 4.6 mln in Q3
17 Feb | Mexico | News
Claro Caribbean revenues slip 4% in Q4, up 6% in Dominican Republic
13 Feb | Caribbean | News
Claro Central America Q4 sales down 1%, mobile subs up 8%
13 Feb | Central America | News
Claro Ecuador revenues up 1% in Q4, adds 250,000 mobile clients
13 Feb | Ecuador | News
Claro Argentina revenues down 5% in Q4, client base steady
13 Feb | Argentina | News
Claro Chile revenues fall 2.6% in Q4, postpay subs up 8%
13 Feb | Chile | News
Claro Peru revenues up 4% in Q4 on equipment surge
13 Feb | Peru | News
Claro Colombia Q4 revenues up 12% on over 500,000 customer adds
13 Feb | Colombia | News
America Movil's Q4 service revenues up over 5% in Mexico
12 Feb | Mexico | News
America Movil revenues flat in Q4, net profit surges to MXN 21 bln
12 Feb | Latin America | News
Telcel consolidates Mexico dominance with 72% of mobile market in Q3
12 Nov 2019 | Mexico | News
America Movil to invest USD 8.5 bln in 2019 - CEO
14 Feb 2019 | Latin America | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Feb Magyar Telekom Q4 2019
18 Feb Hrvatski Telekom Q4 2019
18 Feb Ceva Q4 2019
18 Feb TiVo Q4 2019
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2019
18 Feb Smartone H1 results
19 Feb Dish Network Q4 2019
19 Feb OTE Q4 2019
19 Feb Spark H1 results
19 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2019
19 Feb Technicolor Capital Markets Day
19 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2019
19 Feb Ribbon Communications Q4 2019
19 Feb Gilat Satellite Networks Q4 2019
19 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
19 Feb Deutsche Telekom Q4 2019
19 Feb CyrusOne Q4 2019
19 Feb Future Generation Optical Transport Networks Summit 2020
20 Feb Axiata Q4 2019
20 Feb Starhub Q4 2019
20 Feb Windstream Q4
20 Feb Bouygues Q4 2019
20 Feb Interdigital Q4 2019
20 Feb Consolidated Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Commscope Q4 2019
20 Feb SBA Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Intelsat Q4 2019
20 Feb Liberty Latin America Q4 2019
20 Feb Telefonica Q4 2019
20 Feb OTE EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now