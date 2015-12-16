Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

American Tower buys InSite Wireless for USD 3.5 billion

Thursday 5 November 2020 | 15:04 CET | News

American Tower has agreed to buy InSite Wireless Group, adding around 3,000 sites to its footprint in the US and Canada. The company will pay USD 3.5 billion for InSite including assumption of its debt. 

InSite's portfolio includes more than 1,400 owned towers in the US, over 200 towers owned in Canada and approximately 70 distributed antenna system networks in the US. In addition, InSite controls more than 600 land parcels under communications sites and around 400 rooftop sites. Along with sites operated and managed, it has access to some 3,000 sites in North America. 

ATC said the acquisition would complement its existing US footprint with "well-run, high-quality" macro towers and give it an entry on the Canadian market. The deal is expected to add to cash flow, supported by the growing 5G footprint in the US. 

American Tower expects the assets to generate around USD 150 million in property revenue and USD 115 million in gross margin in the first full year in its portfolio. The acquisition will add immediately to AFFO per share and is expected to close by the end of 2020. Financing for the deal is not expected to impact the current credit ratings. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: American Tower
Countries: Canada / United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

American Tower raises dividend, FY outlook at the midpoint after higher Q3 revenues, AFFO
Published 29 Oct 2020 13:41 CET | World
American Tower Corp has again lifted its quarterly dividend after posting mainly positive results for the third quarter. It has ...

American Tower raises USD 1.1 billion in long-term debt
Published 24 Sep 2020 10:09 CET | United States
American Tower announced the pricing of its public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2030 and 2050 in aggregate amounts of ...

American Tower prices EUR 1.385 bln notes offering
Published 03 Sep 2020 11:46 CET | World
American Tower Corporation has priced an offering of senior unsecured notes due 2028 and 2032, worth EUR 750 million and EUR 650 ...

American Tower prices debt offerings worth USD 2 bln
Published 02 Jun 2020 12:07 CET | World
American Tower has priced a series of debt offerings worth almost USD 2 billion together. There is an offering of senior ...

American Tower lifts quarterly dividend by 20% after solid Q1
Published 29 Apr 2020 14:10 CET | World
American Tower (ATC) will distribute a higher quarterly dividend after reporting stronger results for the first quarter. CEO Tom ...

American Tower names new CEO, CFO
Published 16 Mar 2020 16:17 CET | World
American Tower announced that Jim Taiclet will transition from his roles as president, CEO and executive board chairman, to ...

ATC closes purchase of Eaton Towers, to acquire JV stakes in Ghana and Uganda from MTN
Published 02 Jan 2020 14:31 CET | Africa
American Tower Corporation (ATC) said it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Eaton Towers. With the deal, ATC adds ...

InSite Wireless acquires Agile Networks
Published 09 Aug 2019 09:35 CET | United States
InSite Wireless acquired majority interest in Agile Networks, a provider of telecommunications products based in Canton, Ohio, to ...

Cox, InSite add capacity at Las Vegas Convention Center
Published 16 Dec 2015 23:30 CET | United States
Cox Business and InSite have completed the installation of 2,100 Wi-Fi access points in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The ...





Related Info

American Tower raises dividend, FY outlook at the midpoint after higher Q3 revenues, AFFO
29 Oct | World | News
American Tower raises USD 1.1 billion in long-term debt
24 Sep | United States | News
American Tower prices EUR 1.385 bln notes offering
3 Sep | World | News
American Tower prices debt offerings worth USD 2 bln
2 Jun | World | News
American Tower lifts quarterly dividend by 20% after solid Q1
29 Apr | World | News
American Tower names new CEO, CFO
16 Mar | World | News
ATC closes purchase of Eaton Towers, to acquire JV stakes in Ghana and Uganda from MTN
2 Jan | Africa | News
InSite Wireless acquires Agile Networks
9 Aug 2019 | United States | News
Cox, InSite add capacity at Las Vegas Convention Center
16 Dec 2015 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Nov Digital Infra Africa
05 Nov Sunrise Q3 2020
05 Nov EchoStar Q3 2020
05 Nov WOW Q3 2020
05 Nov NortonLifeLock fiscal Q2
05 Nov Viavi fiscal Q1
05 Nov Immersion Q3 2020
05 Nov Roku Q3 2020
05 Nov T-Mobile US Q3 2020
05 Nov Cincinnati Bell Q3 2020
05 Nov Cogent Communications Q3 2020
05 Nov Switch Q3 2020
05 Nov CommScope Q3 2020
05 Nov PCTel Q3 2020
05 Nov Dialog Semiconductor Q3 2020
05 Nov Bell Canada Q3 2020
05 Nov Alibaba Q3 2020
05 Nov Inseego Q3 2020
05 Nov Infinera Q3 2020
05 Nov Turk Telekom Q3 2020
05 Nov TeraGo Q3 2020
05 Nov Cable One Q3 2020
05 Nov Aviat Networks fiscal Q1
05 Nov Netia Q3 2020
05 Nov Viasat fiscal Q2
06 Nov TDS, US Cellular Q3 2020
06 Nov Shenandoah Telecommunications Q3 2020
06 Nov Dish Network Q3 2020
06 Nov TDC Q3 2020
06 Nov Freenet Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now