Wireless

Analog Devices buys Maxim Integrated, creating company worth USD 68 bln

Monday 13 July 2020 | 17:09 CET | News
Chipmaker Analog Devices, based in Norwood, Massachusetts, has announced the acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products of California, in an all-stock transaction that values the combined company at over USD 68 billion. Both boards have approved the deal, which is expected to increase the breadth and scale of Analog across different and “attractive” end markets, the company said. Specifically, Analog said Maxim’s applications-focused product offerings will complement its own catalogue of broad market products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim shareholders will receive 0.630 worth of an Analog share in exchange for each Maxim share they have at closing. This means that at completion, Analog shareholders will have 69 percent of the combined company, with Maxim shares owning 31 percent. The transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganisation for US federal income tax purposes. 

At close, two Maxim directors will join Analog’s board of directors, including Maxim CEO Tunc Doluca. 

Analog said the combination will strengthen its semiconductor leadership position with expected revenue of USD 8.2 billion and free cash flow of USD 2.7 billion on a pro forma basis. The deal should be accretive to adjusted EPS in 18 months after close, with USD 275 million in cost synergies by the end of year two, driven mainly by lower operating expenses and cost of goods sold. More cost synergies should come from manufacturing optimisation, to be realised by the end of year three after close. The combined entity should have a pro forma net leverage ratio of about 1.2 times. The transaction should also be accretive to free cash flow at close.

Analog lifts guidance for Q3

Analog also released an updated guidance for its fiscal third quarter, narrowing and raising forecasts. The company now sees revenues at USD 1.45 billion, plus or minus USD 30 million, as compared to its previous expectation of 1.32 billion, plus or minus USD 70 million. At the midpoint of the new revenue outlook, the company sees reported earnings per share at USD 0.91 (plus or minus USD 0.07), with adjusted EPS expected at USD 1.33 (plus or minus USD 0.05). The company earlier forecast reported EPS at USD 0.72 (plus or minus USD 0.11) and adjusted EPS at USD 1.08 (plus or minus USD 0.11). 

The company attributed the increase to better than expected demand across its end markets, with particular strength in Communications and Industrial. This upside in demand has resulted in less cancellations and higher than anticipated backlog conversion. Still the shape of the economic recovery remains uncertain and near-term visibility limited.

Analog will provide a financial guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter when it releases results on 19 August.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Analog Devices / Maxim Integrated Products
Countries: World
