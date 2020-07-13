Analog Devices buys Maxim Integrated, creating company worth USD 68 bln

Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim shareholders will receive 0.630 worth of an Analog share in exchange for each Maxim share they have at closing. This means that at completion, Analog shareholders will have 69 percent of the combined company, with Maxim shares owning 31 percent. The transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganisation for US federal income tax purposes.
At close, two Maxim directors will join Analog’s board of directors, including Maxim CEO Tunc Doluca.
Analog said the combination will strengthen its semiconductor leadership position with expected revenue of USD 8.2 billion and free cash flow of USD 2.7 billion on a pro forma basis. The deal should be accretive to adjusted EPS in 18 months after close, with USD 275 million in cost synergies by the end of year two, driven mainly by lower operating expenses and cost of goods sold. More cost synergies should come from manufacturing optimisation, to be realised by the end of year three after close. The combined entity should have a pro forma net leverage ratio of about 1.2 times. The transaction should also be accretive to free cash flow at close.
The company attributed the increase to better than expected demand across its end markets, with particular strength in Communications and Industrial. This upside in demand has resulted in less cancellations and higher than anticipated backlog conversion. Still the shape of the economic recovery remains uncertain and near-term visibility limited.
Analog will provide a financial guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter when it releases results on 19 August.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions