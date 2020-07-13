Analog Devices in talks to buy US peer Maxim Integrated - report

Chipmaker Analog Devices, based in Norwood, Massachusetts, is looking to buy Maxim Integrated, another chipmaker from the US, the Wall Street Journal reported. The companies are in talks about an all-stock deal that could be worth over USD 20 billion.
A deal between Analog and Maxim would likely require approval from regulators in the US, China and the European Union.
