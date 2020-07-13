Edition: International
Wireless

Analog Devices in talks to buy US peer Maxim Integrated - report

Monday 13 July 2020 | 13:25 CET | News

Chipmaker Analog Devices, based in Norwood, Massachusetts, is looking to buy Maxim Integrated, another chipmaker from the US, the Wall Street Journal reported. The companies are in talks about an all-stock deal that could be worth over USD 20 billion. 

Should the transaction take place, Maxim shareholders would own about 30 percent of the combined company, which would be valued at just under USD 70 billion including debt, sources said. 

A deal between Analog and Maxim would likely require approval from regulators in the US, China and the European Union.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Analog Devices
Countries: United States / World
