Wireless

Analysts warn UK ban on Huawei 5G equipment would cost telcos GBP 1.5 billion

Friday 12 June 2020 | 11:22 CET | News

Industry experts have warned that blocking new Huawei equipment from 5G networks from 2023 is impractical and will cost UK telecoms operators more than GBP 1 billion to remove existing technology, reports The Telegraph.

Experts warn that the ban could cause problems with repairs and upgrades to existing network infrastructure, forcing telcos to remove usable systems at great expense. For example, Enders Analysis warns that a full ban on Huawei helping build 5G networks would cost UK telecoms operators GBP 1.5 billion. Matthew Howett, analyst at research company Assembly, said that setting a deadline for ending installation of Huawei equipment is not much of a compromise and the cost for operators would be similar to the impact of a full ban. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: United Kingdom
