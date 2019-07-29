Angolan govt picks Africell as fourth telecoms operator

Angola has awarded the licence for its fourth telecoms network to Lebanese group Africell, as Luanda opens other economic sectors to foreign competition, AFP reported. Angola had awarded the licence in 2019 to a domestic start-up called Telstar but President Joao Lourenco annulled the decision, saying the company failed to meet the bidding requirements. Africell already operates in Gambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and Uganda.
Angola's mobile phone market has almost 14 million users and is currently dominated by two privately held companies, Unitel and Movicel. The third operator is Angola Telecom, which provides fixed and internet access but no mobile services.
