Wireless

Apple agrees to pay EUR 25 mln regulatory fine in France over iPhone software updates

Friday 7 February 2020 | 11:04 CET | News

The DGCCRF, France's anti-fraud and consumer protection agency, said that Apple has agreed to pay a EUR 25 million fine in a legal settlement. This follows an investigation into the company after a complaint from a consumer association, filed in January 2018. The probe focused on the accusation that in 2017, Apple failed to inform customers that the performance of their iPhones could slow down because of software updates to manage battery power demands. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: France
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

::: more

