Apple, Alphabet, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla sued over Congo cobalt mining exploitation

US human rights group IRAdvocates has filed a federal class action lawsuit against Alphabet, Apple, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla on grounds of "knowingly benefiting from and aiding and abetting the cruel and brutal use of young children in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to mine cobalt," a key component of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court in Washington District of Columbia on behalf of 14 unnamed plaintiffs who are either guardians of children killed or maimed in tunnel or wall collapses while mining cobalt in the DRC or children maimed in the accidents.
In a strongly-worded statement, IRAdvocates said the lawsuit is based on violations of the US Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, with the plaintiffs also seeking relief based on common law claims of unjust enrichment, negligent supervision and intentional infliction of emotional distress. “We will do everything possible to get justice quickly for the children we represent. This astounding cruelty and greed need to stop,” said plaintiffs’ lead counsel Terry Collingsworth.
IRAdvocates added that the plaintiffs have evidence that the sued companies “aided and abetted” the mines that abused and profited from forcing plaintiffs and other children to mine cobalt under dangerous conditions and that it expects to add additional companies to the lawsuit.
The DRC has the world’s largest deposits of cobalt, an essential element of the lithium-ion batteries used in products including smartphones, computers and electric cars.
