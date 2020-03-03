Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Apple becomes top smartphone vendor in Q4 - Gartner

Monday 22 February 2021 | 11:11 CET | News
Apple sold the most smartphones in the fourth quarter, for the first time since the same quarter of 2016, according to the latest study from Gartner. For the full year, the company passed Huawei to take second place after Samsung. Smartphone sales fell in Q4, by 5.4 percent year-on-year to 384.6 million, For 2020, they decreased 12.5 percent to 1.347 billion. Declines in Q4 were tempered by the sale of more 5G smartphones and lower-to-mid-tier smartphones, even as people remained cautious about spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Huawei / Oppo / Samsung / Xiaomi
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

iPhone

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Russian smartphone market drops 20% in Q4 - IDC
Published 19 Feb 2021 17:04 CET | Russian Federation
The Russian smartphone market dropped 20 percent from the year before to 7.902 units in the fourth quarter, according to a study ...

Russia mobile phone imports fall 10% in 2020 - study
Published 15 Feb 2021 11:58 CET | Russian Federation
Mobile phone imports to Russia dropped by 10 percent year-on-year in 2020 to 43.3 million units, according to a study from GS ...

Australia mobile phone sales grow 3% to 4.5 mln units in H2
Published 10 Feb 2021 13:24 CET | Australia
More than 4.5 million smartphones were sold in Australia in the second half of 2020, up 3 percent year-on-year, according to a ...

Xiaomi increases smartphone market share in Russia - study
Published 09 Feb 2021 14:07 CET | Russian Federation
Russian smartphone market share of Xiaomi, in units, totaled 24 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, reports Cnews.ru citing a ...

China smartphone market flat in Q4, 5G drives two-thirds of sales

Published 04 Feb 2021 09:28 CET | China
Around 86.4 million smartphones were shipped in China in the fourth quarter of 2020. Smartphone shipments were flat year-on-year, ...

5G smartphones to make up 35% of rebounding smartphone market in 2021 - Gartner
Published 03 Feb 2021 11:42 CET | World
Smartphone sales will rise 11.4 percent to 1.540 billion units this year, with 5G smartphones making up 35 percent of the total, ...

China smartphone market plunges 11% to 330 million units in 2020

Published 01 Feb 2021 09:03 CET | China
Mainland China shipped 84 million smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2020, which represents a decline of 4 percent ...

Global smartphone sales fall 5.7% in Q3, Xiaomi passes Apple for third spot
Published 01 Dec 2020 08:57 CET | World
Smartphone sales to end-users totaled 366 million units in Q3, down 5.7 percent from the third quarter of 2019, according to ...

Global smartphone sales down 20% in Q2 on continued Covid-19 impact - Gartner
Published 25 Aug 2020 13:04 CET | World
Global smartphone sales fell by 20.4 percent in Q2 2020 to 295 million as the mobile phone industry continued to be impacted by ...

Global smartphone sales fall 20% in Q1, Xiaomi outperforms
Published 01 Jun 2020 10:15 CET | World
Global smartphone sales dropped 20.2 percent year-on-year to 299.1 million units, according to Gartner. The global ...

Smartphone sales dip another 0.4% in Q4, iPhones return to growth
Published 03 Mar 2020 14:22 CET | World
Worldwide sales of smartphones contracted another 0.4 percent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2019, the same as Q3, with ...





Related Info

Russian smartphone market drops 20% in Q4 - IDC
19 Feb | Russian Federation | News
Russia mobile phone imports fall 10% in 2020 - study
15 Feb | Russian Federation | News
Australia mobile phone sales grow 3% to 4.5 mln units in H2
10 Feb | Australia | News
Xiaomi increases smartphone market share in Russia - study
9 Feb | Russian Federation | News
China smartphone market flat in Q4, 5G drives two-thirds of sales
4 Feb | China | News
5G smartphones to make up 35% of rebounding smartphone market in 2021 - Gartner
3 Feb | World | News
China smartphone market plunges 11% to 330 million units in 2020
1 Feb | China | News
Global smartphone sales fall 5.7% in Q3, Xiaomi passes Apple for third spot
1 Dec 2020 | World | News
Global smartphone sales down 20% in Q2 on continued Covid-19 impact - Gartner
25 Aug 2020 | World | News
Global smartphone sales fall 20% in Q1, Xiaomi outperforms
1 Jun 2020 | World | News
Smartphone sales dip another 0.4% in Q4, iPhones return to growth
3 Mar 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Feb MWC Shanghai
23 Feb European 5G Conference
24 Feb Telecom Italia (TIM) Q4 2020
24 Feb Jumia Q4 2020
24 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2020
24 Feb WOW Q4 2020
24 Feb Spark H1 results
24 Feb Syn Q4 2020
24 Feb ViacomCBS streaming event
25 Feb Consolidated Communications Q4 2020
25 Feb PCTel Q4 2020
25 Feb Dell Technologies Q4 2020
25 Feb Cable One Q3
25 Feb VMware Q4
25 Feb TPG Telecom FY results
25 Feb Axiata Q4 2020
25 Feb Shentel Q4 2020
25 Feb Freenet Q4 2020
25 Feb MTN Nigeria Q4 2020
25 Feb Telefonica Q4 2020
25 Feb American Tower Q4 2020
25 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2020
25 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2020
25 Feb Twitter analysts day
25 Feb Akamai analysts meeting
26 Feb HTHK FY results
26 Feb Deutsche Telekom Q4 2020
26 Feb Tecnotree Q4 2020
26 Feb Proximus Q4 2020
26 Feb OTE Q4 2020 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now