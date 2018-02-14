Edition: International
Apple to boost US investment by 20%, build new campus in North Carolina

Monday 26 April 2021 | 15:03 CET | News
Apple announced plans to boost its US investment commitment by 20 percent to USD 430 billion over the next five years with a view to creating 20,000 new jobs across the country in fields such as silicon engineering, artificial intelligence and 5G technology. The figure includes a new USD 1 billion campus and engineering hub in North Carolina, which the company said will create at least 3,000 new jobs in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and other areas.

Categories: General
Companies: Apple
Countries: United States
