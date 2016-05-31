Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay CalTech USD 1.1 bln in Wi-Fi patent case

The California Institute of Technology has prevailed in a patent infringement case launched against Apple and Broadcom, who have been ordered to pay a total USD 1.1 billion in damages, Reuters reports. In a case filed in federal court in Los Angeles back in 2016, the Pasadena-based research university claimed that Broadcom Wi-Fi chips used in millions of Apple iPhones infringed patents relating to data transmission technology. The federal jury awarded CalTech USD 837.8 million from Apple and USD 270.2 million from Broadcom.
Apple had argued that it was using off-the-shelf Wi-Fi chips from Broadcom and was “merely an indirect downstream party”, while Broadcom said it disagreed with the factual and legal bases for the verdict. Both companies said they planned to lodge appeals against the decision.
Last week, Broadcom announced a USD 15 billion deal to supply Apple with more high-performance wireless components and modules over the next three and a half years.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions