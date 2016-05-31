Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay CalTech USD 1.1 bln in Wi-Fi patent case

Thursday 30 January 2020 | 08:54 CET | News

The California Institute of Technology has prevailed in a patent infringement case launched against Apple and Broadcom, who have been ordered to pay a total USD 1.1 billion in damages, Reuters reports. In a case filed in federal court in Los Angeles back in 2016, the Pasadena-based research university claimed that Broadcom Wi-Fi chips used in millions of Apple iPhones infringed patents relating to data transmission technology. The federal jury awarded CalTech USD 837.8 million from Apple and USD 270.2 million from Broadcom.

Apple had argued that it was using off-the-shelf Wi-Fi chips from Broadcom and was “merely an indirect downstream party”, while Broadcom said it disagreed with the factual and legal bases for the verdict. Both companies said they planned to lodge appeals against the decision.

Last week, Broadcom announced a USD 15 billion deal to supply Apple with more high-performance wireless components and modules over the next three and a half years.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Broadcom
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Broadcom wins new supply contracts with Apple
24 Jan | World | News
Caltech sues Apple, Broadcom for patent infringement
31 May 2016 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Jan European 5G Conference
30 Jan BT fiscal Q3
30 Jan NTT Docomo fiscal Q3
30 Jan Verizon Q4 2019
30 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2019
30 Jan Amazon Q4 2019
30 Jan LG Electronics Q4 2019
30 Jan FCC meeting
30 Jan The Things Conference
31 Jan Charter Q4 2019
31 Jan KDDI fiscal Q3
03 Feb Alphabet Q4 2019
03 Feb Tele2 Q4 2019
03 Feb NXP Semiconductors Q4 2019
03 Feb ON Semiconductor Q4 2019
03 Feb Harmonic Q4 2019
03 Feb DSP Group Q4 2019
03 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
04 Feb Allot Q4 2019
04 Feb Sony fiscal Q3
04 Feb Bharti Airtel fiscal Q3
04 Feb Belden Q4 2019
04 Feb Inphi Q3
04 Feb Zayo fiscal Q2
04 Feb 8x8 fiscal Q3
04 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 results
04 Feb Poly fiscal Q3
04 Feb Viavi Solutions fiscal Q2
04 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
04 Feb Amdocs fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now