Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Video

Apple hires engineers to develop satellite technology - report

Friday 20 December 2019 | 14:07 CET | News
Apple has hired a team of aerospace engineers to work on satellite technology that could be used for mobile communication for Apple devices, with no need for a third-party network, Bloomberg reported. The idea is not to build up satellite hardware but to develop transmission devices for orbital communications equipment. The system could be used to deliver data directly to Apple devices or to connect the devices to each other. It could also be used to give more accurate location services. 

Sources said the project could still get scrapped. 

Skybox Imaging alumni Michael Trela and John Fenwick are leading the team. The two formerly worked at Google. The new hires also include former Aerospace Corporation executive Ashley Moore Williams, as well as personnel from the wireless networking and content delivery network industries.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Apple / Google
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.