Apple pays USD 500 mln to settle California class action lawsuit for slowing iPhones

Apple will pay up to USD 500 million to settle a case in the US, where consumers accused the company in a class action lawsuit of intentionally slowing down their older iPhones, Reuters reported. The preliminary settlement still requires approval by the US district judge in San Jose, California. It calls for Apple to pay plaintiffs USD 25 per phone, a number which may be adjusted up or down depending on how many iPhones are eligible, with a minimum payment of USD 310 million. Apple denied the accusations but settled the nationwide case to avoid the burdens and costs of litigation, court papers show.
The California settlement covers US owners of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7Plus or SE that ran the iOS 10.2.1 or later operating system. It also covers US owners of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before Dec. 21, 2017.
The plaintiffs said the performance of their phones suffered after they installed Apple software updates. They said this misled them into believing their phones were near the end of their lifecycles, requiring replacements or new batteries. Apple attributed the problems mainly to temperature changes, high usage and other issues, and said its engineers worked quickly and successfully to address them.
Similar accusations were brought against Apple in Chicago, South Korea, Spain, Italy, and France. Apple reduced the price for replacing batteries in late 2017.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions