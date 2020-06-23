Apple unveils iOS 14 for iPhones, new watch OS 7

Apple has unveiled its latest operating system for iPhones, the new iOS 14, which will be suitable for all iPhones released from 2015 (iPhone 6S and up) and iPod Touch (from 7th generation). A developer preview of the iOS is available for Apple Developer Program members, with a public beta coming out next month for iOS users. New software features will available this fall as a free software update. The announcement was made during the company’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC).
The new operating systems updates the Home Screen pages, with redesigned widgets and a new Apple Library, a novel way to enter the App Store with App Clips and new updates to Messages.
The new widgets provide users with the latest information at a glance and can be pinned in different formats on any page of the home screen. Users can also create a Smart Stack with widgets. The system cleverly shows up the right widget depending on time, location or activity. Widgets can be placed on the home screen with information about work, travel, sports, entertainment and other topics.
After the last home screen page comes the new App Library, which automatically organises all the user’s apps. Apps that could be come in handy at a given time are brought to the fore. Users can choose how many home screen pages to display and easily hide pages to access the App Library faster.
FaceTime calls, phone calls and interactions with Siri have been given a new, compact form in iOS 14, making it easier for users to focus on what they were doing. Picture-in-picture (PIP) is now also supported, allowing iPhone users to watch a video or answer a FaceTime call while using another app.
An App Clip is a new way to discover and use apps at the moment they are needed. The App Clips belong to a specific product or company and can be quickly loaded for a specific purpose, such as renting a scooter, buying a cup of coffee or paying parking fees.
The clips can be activated by scanning the special App Clip code, via NFC tags and QR codes or via a Share link in Messages or Safari.
Apple has also made improvements to the Messages app. Users can pin conversations to the top of their message list, easily track active group conversations using referrals and quick replies, and further customise conversations by setting up a group photo with an image or emoji. The new Memoji options in Messages are more inclusive and diverse with new hairstyles, headwear, face covers and more.
Within its Maps service, Apple has added new directions for cyclists and electric vehicles and introduced special city guides. Route directions for cyclists take into account height differences, how busy a street is and whether there are stairs on the route. Charging stops along the route have been added to electric vehicle routing based on the amount of vehicle power and the type of charge.
Guides provide personalised lists for points of interest in a city. These could indicate trendy new restaurants and popular attractions, and show new recommendations from names like AllTrails, Complex, The Infatuation, Lonely Planet, Louis Vuitton City Guides, MacMillan Publishers, TimeOut, The Washington Post, Yelp and Zagat.
All apps now require user consent before they can track them. Apple also said that later this year, the product pages in the App Store will feature summaries for developers to describe their own privacy practices. Users can in addition upgrade existing accounts to "Sign in with Apple", share their approximate location with app developers instead of their precise location, and gain more insight into how an app uses the camera and microphone.
Apple also previewed its new iPadOS 14, with new features and designs for iPads and their large multi-touch displays. The operating system brings a new compact design for incoming FaceTime and phone calls, Siri interactions and Search. Apps have new sidebars and toolbars to consolidate controls in one place. The OS will also have Scribble for iPad and ARKit 4.
Apple also previewed its watchOS 7, with more customised tools and new health and fitness features. The system features shareable and discoverable watch face configurations, as well as sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, additional workout types including dance, and a new hearing health feature. Maps has been updated here as well and Siri provides language translation.
The developer beta of watchOS 7 is already available to Apple Develop Program members. The public beta will come out next month and the free software update in the fall. The operating system will be for Apple Watch Series 3, 4 and 5 paired with iPhone 6s and above, running iOS 14 and above. Some features may not be available on all regions or languages, or on all devices.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions