Argentina to light up over 4,400 km of dark fibre for backbone network

Thursday 14 October 2021 | 11:51 CET | News
Argentina's state-owned operator Arsat announced an agreement with the Secretary of State for Energy to expand the country's Federal Fibre Optic Network (Refefo) by lighting up some 4,405 kilometres of unused fibre cables. Under the terms of the agreement, Arsat will connect the infrastructure spanning 14 provinces to Refefo with a view to reducing the digital divide across the country. The infrastructure encompasses three pairs of fibre deployed via 15 lines originally built for extensions of power lines under Argentina's first federal electric transportation plan that are currently unused.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Arsat
Countries: Argentina
