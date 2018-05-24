Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
IT

Aryaka acquires German SASE platform provider Secucloud

Tuesday 4 May 2021 | 14:37 CET | News
WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider Aryaka has announced the acquisition of Germany-based Secucloud. This is Aryaka's first acquisition and the deal closed in late April. Aryaka expects new SASE products as a result of the Secucloud acquisition to be available later in the year.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / IT
Companies: Aryaka / Secucloud
Countries: Germany / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Aryaka wins new multi-million dollar contracts across EMEA
Published 03 Feb 2021 17:05 CET | World
Aryaka Networks, global provider of fully-managed cloud WAN solutions, has announces new customer contracts in the Europe, Middle ...

Aryaka announces VPN for hybrid workplaces, 'anywhere' worker
Published 11 Dec 2020 09:25 CET | World
Aryaka Networks unveiled SmartSecure Private Access, a managed virtual private network (VPN) for remote workers. It's built on ...

Synnex to deliver Aryaka managed WAN as-a-service to enterprises
Published 03 Nov 2020 08:37 CET | World
US-based SD-WAN company Aryaka announced a strategic agreement with Synnex. The agreement allows Synnex to offer Aryaka ...

M:tel introduces security service for prepaid customers
Published 29 Jul 2020 11:19 CET | Bosnia and Herzegovina
M:tel has introduced the Siguran Net service from German company SecuCloud for its prepaid customers. Customers on the Dopuna M, ...

M:tel improves network security with SecuCloud service
Published 10 Sep 2019 12:41 CET | Bosnia and Herzegovina
This service is implemented in cooperation with the German company SecuCloud, which cooperates with a large number of telecoms ...

A1 Slovenija safeguards customers with Secucloud's IT security services
Published 04 Oct 2018 13:45 CET | Slovenia
Slovenian telecommunications and mobile provider A1 Slovenija started working with the German security specialist Secucloud to ...

VinaPhone launches security service for mobiles with Secucloud
Published 24 May 2018 20:02 CET | Vietnam
VinaPhone launched a cloud-based security service with German security specialist Secucloud after concluding a partnership with ...





Related Info

Aryaka wins new multi-million dollar contracts across EMEA
3 Feb | World | News
Aryaka announces VPN for hybrid workplaces, 'anywhere' worker
11 Dec 2020 | World | News
Synnex to deliver Aryaka managed WAN as-a-service to enterprises
3 Nov 2020 | World | News
M:tel introduces security service for prepaid customers
29 Jul 2020 | Bosnia and Herzegovina | News
M:tel improves network security with SecuCloud service
10 Sep 2019 | Bosnia and Herzegovina | News
A1 Slovenija safeguards customers with Secucloud's IT security services
4 Oct 2018 | Slovenia | News
VinaPhone launches security service for mobiles with Secucloud
24 May 2018 | Vietnam | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 May 6G Symposium
05 May Dell Technologies World
06 May Teleste Q1 2021
06 May Gogo Q1 2021
06 May TDC Q1 2021
06 May Ice Group Q1 2021
06 May Freenet Q1 2021
06 May RTL Group Q1 2021
06 May Pexip Q1 2021
06 May Avaya fiscal Q2
06 May Roku Q1 2021
06 May Vonage Q1 2021
06 May Cable One Q1 2021
06 May Motorola Solutions Q1 2021
06 May EchoStar Q1
06 May Globalstar Q1
06 May IAC Q1 2021
06 May Uniti Q1 2021
06 May PCTEL Q1 2021
07 May Cellnex Q1 2021
07 May TDS, US Cellular Q1
07 May Telus International Q1 2021
10 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2021
10 May Ceva Q1 2021
10 May Weibo Q1 2021
10 May 8x8 fiscal Q4 results
10 May NortonLifeLock fiscal Q4, investors day
10 May Synchronoss Q1
11 May Magyar Telekom Q1 2021
11 May Radcom Q1 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now