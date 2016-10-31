Asia Direct Cable Consortium to deploy 9,400 km APAC submarine cable with NEC

SoftBank has announced that the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Consortium, of which it is a member, is building a submarine cable that connects China (Hong Kong SAR and Guangdong Province), Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The Consortium has selected NEC to build the 9,400-kilometer long ADC cable, which is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2022. The Consortium includes CAT, China Telecom, China Unicom, PLDT, Singtel, SoftBank, Tata Communications and Viettel.
According to SoftBank, the new cable will feature multiple pairs of optical fibers and is designed to carry more than 140 Tbps of traffic, enabling high capacity transmissions of data across the East and Southeast Asia regions.
SoftBank will provide its Maruyama Cable Landing Station (Maruyama CLS) for ADC cable landing in Japan. Maruyama CLS has been serving its landing services for many submarine cables including Jupiter, which is expected to launch operations this year. In December 2019, to expand the Data Center capability of Maruyama CLS, a new building was constructed and is now ready for service. SoftBank will also provide a global gateway Data Center for international submarine cables in Japan.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions