Broadband

Asia Direct Cable Consortium to deploy 9,400 km APAC submarine cable with NEC

Thursday 11 June 2020 | 07:43 CET | News

SoftBank has announced that the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Consortium, of which it is a member, is building a submarine cable that connects China (Hong Kong SAR and Guangdong Province), Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The Consortium has selected NEC to build the 9,400-kilometer long ADC cable, which is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2022. The Consortium includes CAT, China Telecom, China Unicom, PLDT, Singtel, SoftBank, Tata Communications and Viettel.

According to SoftBank, the new cable will feature multiple pairs of optical fibers and is designed to carry more than 140 Tbps of traffic, enabling high capacity transmissions of data across the East and Southeast Asia regions.

SoftBank will provide its Maruyama Cable Landing Station (Maruyama CLS) for ADC cable landing in Japan. Maruyama CLS has been serving its landing services for many submarine cables including Jupiter, which is expected to launch operations this year. In December 2019, to expand the Data Center capability of Maruyama CLS, a new building was constructed and is now ready for service. SoftBank will also provide a global gateway Data Center for international submarine cables in Japan.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: ADC / NEC / Softbank
Countries: Asia
Related

China Mobile International opens Singapore data centre
Published 24 Jul 2019 17:51 CET | Singapore
China Mobile International (CMI) officially launched its Singapore data centre. Built and fully-owned by CMI, the six-floor ...

PacketFabric expands connectivity services in APAC with new POPs in Sydney, Auckland
Published 22 Jan 2019 15:19 CET | Asia
Hawaiki and PacketFabric have signed a partnership agreement to provide transpacific capacity on the Hawaiki submarine cable ...

Batelco opens new PoP in Singapore
Published 28 Dec 2017 10:37 CET | Bahrain
Batelco has extended its global network reach in Asia with a new point of presence in Singapore. The project includes connecting ...

NEC completes Asia Pacific Gateway cable construction

Published 17 Nov 2016 08:53 CET | Asia
NEC has completed the construction of the Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) submarine cable connecting Japan, South Korea, Mainland ...

NTT Com launches APAC optical submarine cable network
Published 31 Oct 2016 09:53 CET | Asia
NTT Communications (NTT Com), the data and IP services arm of NTT Group, has launched the Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) optical ...





