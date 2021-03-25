Edition: International
Astranis raises USD 250 mln to develop satellite broadband services

Thursday 15 April 2021 | 11:27 CET | News
US-based satellite broadband specialist Astranis said it raised USD 250 million in a Series C financing round, valuing the company at USD 1.4 billion. The company will use the funds to scale to meet global demand for satellite broadband. The financing was led by funds managed by BlackRock, with significant participation from new investors Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Koch Strategic Platforms, Monashee Investment Management, and Uncorrelated Ventures.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Astranis
Countries: United States / World
